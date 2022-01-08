‘SNL’ Alum Maya Rudolph Involved in Car Accident in Los Angeles

Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph appeared shaken up after crashing her Tesla into a tree in her neighborhood recently. The Daily Mail reports that the Bridesmaids actress was seen on the scene of the crash. It’s unknown whether Rudolph caused the crash, or if she was using the car model’s popular autopilot function at the time. But photos taken by paps at the scene show Rudolph in shock in what looks like the immediate aftermath.

Rudolph was photographed putting her hand to her heart in one shot. Several neighbors in the area came out to offer their help. One neighbor brought Rudolph a chair where she was seen making phone calls. A neighbor also gave Rudolph a bottle of water to help her calm down.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rudolph’s car had visible front-end damage. The primary airbag from the steering wheel and the secondary airbags from the falcon-wing doors were seen deployed after the accident. The hood of her Black Tesla was seen crumpled up against the tree she crashed into.

Another car arrived after the accident, with a friend who came to pick the actress up. Rudolph and her friend were seen taking personal items from the Tesla before leaving the scene with her friend in a Toyota. It’s unclear if the police or other medical personnel came to help afterward.

The Tesla Model X that Rudolph owns retails for $104,990. The Model X Plaid is priced at $119,990, and a ”full self-driving capability’ option costs an additional $10,000. The autopilot features on the car include: ‘Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon, Full Self-Driving Computer, and Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control.’

Rudolph hasn’t posted about the accident on her Instagram account. The accident reportedly occurred on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Rudolph is beloved for her work on the late-night sketch comedy series. She’s also the daughter of the late singer, Minnie Rippleton. Rippleton died when Rudolph was just six-years-old.