'SNL': Maya Rudolph to Host March 27 Episode

✖

Saturday Night Live is taking a few weeks off after this latest episode, but when it returns it will come with host Maya Rudolph. The official SNL Twitter account announced on Saturday night that former cast member Rudolph will host on March 27. She will be joined by musical guest Jack Harlow.

The tweet announcing Rudolph and Harlow reads: "See you in March!" This seems to confirm that there will be no more new episodes for a full month. However, fans did not seem to mind the long wait, feeling that Rudolph and Harlow are worth it. Rudolph is one of the SNL's most beloved alumni working today, appearing in movies and TV shows across genres. It is not explicitly clear what Rudolph will be promoting, though she does have an animated movie expected to come out this year.

See you in March! pic.twitter.com/tk3LItC0az — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 28, 2021

"MAYA RUDOLPH HOSTING THIS IS THE BEST MOMENT OF MY LIFE," one fan replied to the tweet. Another added: "After everything we've be through we deserve this blessing," however, a third fan wrote: "Don't make me wait this long for a new episode wtf."

Rudolph was in the cast of SNL from 1999 to 2007, but has made guest appearances on the show frequently since then. She has reprised some of her fan-favorite roles at times, such as her "Bronx Beat" sketch, and has also joined in for political parodies with other A-listers. Most recently, she was in a string of episodes during the 2020 presidential election to play Vice President Kamala Harris.

Rudolph grew up in Los Angeles, California, where she was high school friends with other future stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jack Black, according to a report by Vulture. In a 2011 interview with The New York Times, she explained that she found her way to SNL via The Groundlings, an improv troupe that has turned out many of today's biggest comedy stars. Rudolph was in the group at the same time as Will Forte, and they later moved to SNL together.

Rudolph was able to make the jump to movies gradually during her time on SNL, with several break-out voice-over roles leading her to animation. These days, some of Rudolph's most beloved roles are in cartoons, including Netflix's Big Mouth and Fox's Bless the Harts. Her next movie role will be in The Mitchells vs. the Machines, an animated feature acquired by Netflix. Its release has now been delayed several times, and at the time of this writing it does not seem to have one set in stone.

Of course, Rudolph does not need a special occasion to return to the SNL stage in Studio 8H, as the fan response clearly shows. She and Harlow will lead the show out of hiatus on Saturday, March 27 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.