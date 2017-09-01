‘Six Million Dollar Man’ Actor Richard Anderson Dies at 91

News has just come out that Richard Anderson, who played Oscar Goldman in both The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman has passed away. He was 91 years old.

Deadline has reported on the star’s passing, but an official cause of death has yet to be released.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lee Majors, star of The Six Million Dollar Man spoke about the passing of his friend and former co-star, saying, “I met Richard in 1967 when he first guest starred on The Big Valley — we worked together on five episodes.”

“In 1974, he joined me as my boss, Oscar Goldman, in The Six Million Dollar Man. Richard became a dear and loyal friend, and I have never met a man like him. I called him ‘Old Money.’ His always stylish attire, his class, calmness and knowledge never faltered in his 91 years,” Majors continued.

“He loved his daughters, tennis and his work as an actor. He was still the sweet, charming man when I spoke to him a few weeks ago. I will miss you, my friend,” the legendary actor added.

Lyndsay Wagner, the star of The Bionic Woman, also shared her thoughts on Anderson’s passing.

“I can’t begin to say how much I have always admired and have been grateful for the elegance and loving friendship I was blessed to have with Richard Anderson. He will be greatly missed,” Wagner said.

In addition to his role on the aforementioned iconic ’70s TV shows, Anderson also starred in classic shows such as Dynasty, Simon & Simon, and Fantasy Island.

He also appeared in the 1993 American epic war film Gettysburg as Major General George Meade.

Photo Credit: Getty / ABC Photo Archives