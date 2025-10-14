Sitcom Actor Patrick Murray Has Died

British actor Patrick Murray has died. He was 68.

The actor, best known for playing the trilby-wearing Mickey Peace in the sitcom Only Fools and Horses, passed away late last month in Kent, England from complications of lung cancer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The BBC released a statement on his death, saying “We are very sad to hear of the passing of Patrick Murray, much loved for his role as Mickey in Only Fools And Horses, our thoughts are with his friends and family.”

He starred in Only Fools and Horses from 1983 to 2003, where his character became a fan favorite for his distinctive hat and goofy behavior.

In 2021, he revealed that he was diagnosed with lung cancer and that he also had a tumor in his liver. A subsequent surgery removed half of his liver. In 2022, he said that his oncologist told him that his “lung cancer was cured and that the tumour in my liver was shrinking,” but the cancer returned and spread in April 2023.

His Only Fools and Horses co-star Sue Holderness posted a memorial to him on Twitter/X, writing, “R.I.P. darling Patrick. Much love. You will be greatly missed.”

R.I.P. darling Patrick. Much love. You will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/UL1Dwr4fQK — Sue Holderness (@SueHolderness) October 2, 2025

Murray is survived by his wife, Anong Murray, and his four children.