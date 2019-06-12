Single Bradley Cooper Spotted For First Time Since Irina Shayk Split

Bradley Cooper went out with his friends for a fun night Monday, just days after his reported split from girlfriend Irina Shayk.

The actor and director was spotted leaving the Sunset Tower bar with friends Monday night, marking his first time being seen out in public since the breakup news surfaced.

See the photos, released by The Daily Mail, here.

The A Star is Born director was photographed wearing a red zip-up jacket and grey pants as he left the bar and had a chat with friends as he waited by the valet stand.

Cooper’s outing comes just as Shayk proved she was focusing on work post-split as she shared stunning photos of herself from Iceland. Shayk posted several photos from her work trip to the European country, including one where she posed by a waterfall in a high-cut bodysuit.

News of Cooper and Shayk’s split after four years together first surfaced Thursday, with sources saying the pair had been drifting apart for some time, and were focusing on figuring out the best way to co-parent their daughter, Lea De Seine.

Another report by PEOPLE claimed the relationship did not recover after Cooper became focused on the Oscar-nominated film co-starring Lady Gaga.

“Bradley was emotionally absent during the long time filming A Star Is Born,” an entertainment source told the outlet. “They tried to save the relationship but it had changed.“

The couple seemingly was having trouble, but since they kept their romance out of the spotlight it seemed like a surprise for everyone when they ended the relationship.

“Since Bradley and Irina have always been very private about their relationship few knew there was really for sure something going on,” the source added.

After the split, another source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Cooper and Shayk’s have nothing but respect for one another.

“Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have had problems for a while and decided it was best to end their relationship,” the insider said. “The two have nothing but love and respect for one another, but realized their relationship ran its course and the best thing to do was keep it amicable for their daughter.”

“The split is new for them and having a daughter involved makes it hard, but they’ve been doing a great job of co-parenting and will continue to do so as their daughter is their No. 1 priority,” they added. “The couple isn’t sure that the split will be forever, they just knew at this time, being apart was for the best.”