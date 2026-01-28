Singer Reveals His Heart Is ‘Only Beating 25%’, Claims Doctors Say He Has Months to Live

Ray J says he doesn’t have long to live after being hospitalized with pneumonia earlier this month.

The “One Wish” singer, 45, took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal he was experiencing heart failure following his hospitalization for pneumonia.

“I want to thank everybody for praying for me. I was in a hospital. My heart’s only beating like 25%, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right,” he said, adding later, “My health is not OK.”

In the caption of the video, Ray J added, “Just almost died!! I’m alive because of your prayers and support!!”

The singer claimed in other Instagram Live videos captured by other social media users that doctors had told him he only had months to live. “2027 is definitely a wrap for me,” he said on Tuesday. “That’s what they say.”

While someone else in the video told him not to say that, because “f–k the doctor,” the musician looked defeated as he put his head in his hands.

“I shouldn’t have went this hard, bro,” he lamented, adding, “My baby mama gonna be straight, my kids gonna be straight, if they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it. I did my part here.”

He added, “And damn, when it’s all done, burn me, don’t bury me.”

Ray J then thanked his parents and sister Brandy for taking him to his medical appointments and paying his bills “for the rest of the year.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 25: Ray J performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

The Love & Hip Hop star was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 7 with a severe case of pneumonia and heart pain, TMZ reported at the time, noting that Ray J had also been hospitalized in October 2021 with the same condition.

The hitmaker is also in the middle of a legal battle right now, as he was charged last month with six misdemeanor offenses after allegedly brandishing a gun at his estranged wife, Princess Love, and threatening to shoot someone on Thanksgiving.

He faces six misdemeanor offenses ranging from brandishing a firearm and use of force to child endangerment. Princess Love, who shares two children with Ray J, filed for divorce for the fourth time in February 2024.