Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Sue Ray J

If Ray J had “One Wish,” it might be to go back and erase some words he recently uttered on a livestream.

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian are suing the R&B singer for defamation after he recently suggested the reality TV superstars would soon be subject to a racketeering investigation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On a TMZ special, Ray J said “If you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it.” He later followed up on the comment during a livestream on Twitch with something even wilder, where he told viewers that “the feds are coming to investigate” the Kardashians.

“The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is ’bout to be crazy. I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day, like, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah,” he said. “Anybody know Kim, who’s cool with Kim, they need to tell her now that rain is coming, the feds is coming. The feds is coming, there’s nothing I can do about it,” before adding that their supposed upcoming investigation is “worse than Diddy.”

For context: if you’ve been living under a rock for the past three decades, you might be unaware that Kardashian and Ray J have a history. In 2007, a sex tape of Ray J and his girlfriend, a then-unknown actress named Kim Kardashian, leaked—which eventually led to the beginning of her media empire.

“Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before nor have they been distracted by noise—but this false and serious allegation left no choice,” said a statement from attorney Alex Spiro.

Another statement says that Ray J’s allegations are “blatantly false” and that “No such federal investigation exists; no law enforcement agency has initiated any criminal proceedings or investigations related to racketeering charges against Ms. Kardashian or Ms. Jenner; and no credible evidence whatsoever supports these inflammatory allegations.”