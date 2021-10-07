Ray J Hospitalized With Serious Case of Pneumonia

Ray J is struggling with a bad case of pneumonia in a Miami hospital. His pneumonia was so bad that the Love & Hip Hop star told TMZ he was admitted into the COVID-19 unit. Ray admits he actually thought that he was going to die, struggling with breathing and being hooked to an oxygen tank. His manager David Weintraub, tells the media outlet that Ray took five COVID-19 tests, all of which came back negative before he was transferred out of the unit.

“I thought it was over,” Ray told TMZ. “I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying.” Ray says when he wakes up at 6 a.m., he feels good. But by 6:30, things begin to deteriorate and he fears the worst. His only wish at this point is to get better so that he can be reunited with his two children. He’s hoping to be released within the next few days.

But not even a tough case of pneumonia could stop the ‘I Hit It First’ singer from filing for divorce for the second time from his estranged wife, Princess Love. The two have had a tumultuous relationship from the start but sealed the deal with a wedding that even his mother opposed. The two wed in August 2016 and welcomed their daughter Melody Love Norwood in 2018. They appeared on solid ground until Princess accused Ray of abandoning her and their daughter in Las Vegas following a blowup argument when she was eight months pregnant. They welcomed their son Epik in January 2020.

But Epik’s birth didn’t make things any better. Princess filed for divorce in May, rescinding the filing two months later. But Ray followed suit with a divorce filing of his own that September before the two spent the better half of 2021 trying once again to work things out. They even moved to Florida and said things were going well. But just this week, Ray deleted all photos on his Instagram account and announced that he was single. Princess erased all photos of her and Ray collectively and separately.

Whether or not they’ll go through with the divorce this time will have to be seen. They are notorious for their breakups and make-ups.