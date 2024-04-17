Latest Update on Ray J and Princess Love's Divorce

It appears that Princess Love and Ray J are going forward with the divorce this time. The last filing marked the fourth time the couple announced plans to divorce. The estranged couple, who wed in 2016, share two children: a daughter, Melody; and a son, Epik. Ray is now asking for joint custody of their children, and that most of their assets be kept separate. Love initially filed divorce documents in February 2024. PEOPLE reports that Ray wants both joint legal and physical custody of the children, and asked that spousal support for Love, 39, be determined at a later date.

Regarding assets, the Moesha star asks that he and Love split many of them, including "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects" and the singer's earnings since their date of separation (also listed as "to be determined"). "There are additional separate property assets and obligations of the parties, the exact nature and extent of which are not presently known," the document added. Ray also doesn't want to be responsible for Love's attorney's fees.

Ray is being repped by divorce attorney to the stars, Laura Wasser, whose latest clients have included Kevin Costner, Joe Manganiello, and Ariana Grande. Love's reason for the divorce is listed as "irreconcilable differences."

In an Instagram post, Love announced the divorce, writing: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways. We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other's well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic."

Their marriage has been riddled with a series of breakups and makeups and infidelity accusations on both sides. Even before walking down the aisle, they'd split on several occasions, with Love going to jail over a domestic dispute during their engagement.