Simone Biles Blasts Gabby Douglas for Victim Shaming Aly Raisman

Simone Biles blasted her former Olympic teammate Gabby Douglas after Douglas criticized Aly Raisman, who called for the end of victim shaming.

Raisman, like fellow Olympic medalist MacKayla Maroney before her, said she was sexually assaulted by former USA Gymnasitcs doctor Larry Nassar. On Friday morning, Raisman shared a powerful statement on Twitter, calling on people to stop victim shaming.

“Just because a woman does a sexy photoshoot or wears a sexy outfit does not give a man the right to shame her or not believe her when she comes forward about sexual abuse,” Raisman wrote. “What is wrong with some of you?”

She later wrote, “STOP VICTIM SHAMING. It is because of you that so many survivors live in fear.”

We are all in this together. If we are going to create change I need all your help. pic.twitter.com/q9d12z0KHn — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) November 17, 2017

Douglas, who was a member of the “Final Five” with Biles and Raisman in Rio last summer, quoted that tweet. “However, it is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “Dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd.”

Biles took a screenshot of Douglas’ tweet and said she was shocked, but “it doesn’t surprise me” to see that response.

“Shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me,” Biles wrote. “Honestly, seeing this brings me to tears [because] as your teammate, I expected more from you & to support her. I support you, Aly & all the other women out there! STAY STRONG.”

shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me… honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her. I support you Aly 💕 & all the other women out there!

STAY STRONG pic.twitter.com/CccTzhyPcb — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 17, 2017

Douglas later tweeted that she misspoke and apologized.

“I didn’t correctly word my reply & I am deeply sorry for coming off like I don’t stand alongside my teammates,” Douglas wrote. “Regardless of what you wear, abuse under any circumstance is never acceptable. I am WITH you. #MeToo.”

i didn’t correctly word my reply & i am deeply sorry for coming off like i don’t stand alongside my teammates. regardless of what you wear, abuse under any circumstance is never acceptable. i am WITH you. #metoo — Gabby Douglas (@gabrielledoug) November 18, 2017

Biles and Raisman haven’t responded to Douglas’ apology yet.

Earlier this month, the 23-year-old Raisman told 60 Minutes she was abused by Nassar when she was 15. Nassar has been charged with 22 counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault. Over 140 women have accused Nassar of sexually assaulting them over the 20 years he worked for USA Gymnastics, including Raisman and Douglas’ “Fierce Five” teammate Maroney.

“Why are we looking at why didn’t the girls speak up? Why not look at what about the culture?” Raisman told 60 Minutes. “What did USA Gymnastics do, and Larry Nassar do, to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up?”

Raisman also detailed her abuse in her new book Fierce, which was released this week.