Farrah Abraham’s Ex Tweets Questionable Statement About Women

Simon Saran, the ex-boyfriend of Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, is exposing information about his dating history. The real estate agent took to social media on Wednesday night to spill racy details about mother of one Farrah Abraham and his other past girlfriends in an apparent attempt to slut-shame them.

Saran tweeted: "Every girl that I have ever been in a long term relationship is one that has put out on the first night. Hmmm."

He was clearly making a reference to Farrah given that the MTV star was his most high-profile romance. Even though Saran may have been trying to sub-tweet his ex, social media was quick to remind him that his insult wasn't exactly a poor reflection on Farrah.

One fan replied to Simon's tweet by writing: "We all know by the first date if there's chemistry. I've been with the same man 16 years. I put out the first night and so did he."

Another responded by writing: Well that could be why you haven't taken any to the alter! Just sayin' could go either way."

Even though Farrah and Simon vacationed in Jamaica for her birthday last month, they are not currently together. While Farrah is looking for love on a new reality show, her mother, Debra, has the perfect mate in mind for her daughter.

During an interview with InTouch, Debra said she could see Farrah with "Can't Feel My Face" singer The Weeknd. When asked what kind of man Debra wants Farrah to date, she said: "A kick-a**, 'I know who I am, what I am' kind of man with talent. Where she wouldn't have to work all the time. She works very, very hard. So that's who I'd like to see – I know that he's with Selena [Gomez], and that's great, but I would like to see her with someone very much like that!"