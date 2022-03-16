Simon Rex Reveals Heartfelt Gesture Meghan Markle Made After He Shut Down Tabloid Story

Simon Rex has enjoyed a career resurgence thanks to his celebrated role in Red Rocket, but he was previously a down-on-his-luck actor. However, that doesn’t mean that he was willing to compromise his Integrity for a quick buck. Back in 2020, Rex claimed he had been approached by British tabloids to lie about his relationship with Meghan Markle while they were filming the 2005 series Cuts.

“I was broke as f—! I really needed the money,” he told The Guardian about the alleged bribe in a recent interview. “But I’ll be on food stamps before I do that.” Rex explained that Markle reached out to him personally to thank him with a letter that he still has framed and hanging in his home. “She said: ‘It’s nice to know there are still good people,’” he revealed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rex previously spoke about the incident in 2020 on an episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast, saying that he had been offered $70,000 to exaggerate his and Markle’s relationship, which never went past a lunch as friends. “Nothing happened. We never even kissed,” he said. “It was just, like, we hung out once in a very non-datey way. She was just someone I had met on a TV show and we got lunch. That was the extent of it.” Rex was labeled by a number of British tabloids as one of the Suits actress’s ex-boyfriends along with a slew of other men. He recalled the time a story broke by The Sun claiming that he had “ruined his chances” with her after she found out about his past as an adult film star.

“When that story broke, a couple of British tabloids offered to pay me a lot of money to say a lie that we actually hooked up,” he explained. “I said no to a lot of money because I didn’t feel right lying and f—ing up the royal f—ing family.”