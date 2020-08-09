Simon Cowell's Hospitalization Has Fans Beyond Concerned

Simon Cowell is currently on the mend after a serious injury. The America's Got Talent judge "has broken his back and will be having surgery," according to a representative who spoke with PEOPLE on Saturday. The former American Idol personality "had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family." Despite the seeming seriousness of this injury, the representative claimed that "he's doing fine."

After news of this fall came out, Twitter users flooded feeds with remarks about it. While Cowell had his fans showing support, plenty of One Direction fans openly mocked him due to past grievances with him. Luckily, plenty of people were shocked by these displays and defended Cowell and expressed just how serious this injury could be for him. Scroll through to read some of the positive comments Cowell received after his hospitalization.