Simon Cowell's Hospitalization Has Fans Beyond Concerned
Simon Cowell is currently on the mend after a serious injury. The America's Got Talent judge "has broken his back and will be having surgery," according to a representative who spoke with PEOPLE on Saturday. The former American Idol personality "had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family." Despite the seeming seriousness of this injury, the representative claimed that "he's doing fine."
After news of this fall came out, Twitter users flooded feeds with remarks about it. While Cowell had his fans showing support, plenty of One Direction fans openly mocked him due to past grievances with him. Luckily, plenty of people were shocked by these displays and defended Cowell and expressed just how serious this injury could be for him. Scroll through to read some of the positive comments Cowell received after his hospitalization.
I feel bad for anyone that hurts bones. Spinal injuries have their own terror associated for the patient. I hope he does well in surgery and pays attention to the physical therapy staff.— twiglieg (@twiglieg) August 9, 2020
So sad to hear this! I broke my back 8 years ago and it's so incredibly painful. You can't move anything without feeling like lightening is shooting through you. Horrible news!— poofey one (@poofeyone) August 9, 2020
Twitter truly is a cesspool (all of the shitty comments I've seen in response to his injury). I got hurt 25 1/2 years ago. Been in back pain ever since. I wish him a speedy recovery.— Melodie Willis Golde (@waterspryt) August 9, 2020
That’s terrible. I feel bad for him. Why are you all being so rude about someone’s pain?— ParsleyMostly (@ParsleyMostly) August 9, 2020
All my thoughts with #SimonCowell lauren & Eric. Simon is in hospital having having had back surgery after seriously injuring himself in a bike accident at home . I have got to know him well and he is a truly genuine and lovely man .— Mark Williams-Thomas (@mwilliamsthomas) August 9, 2020
I broke my back in 1988, and I had 3 subsequent surgeries. Even if you don't like Simon Cowell, it's really awful, and it's not funny.— Nancy ONeil (@nancyoneil1020) August 9, 2020
Best wishes for a swift recovery for #SimonCowell pic.twitter.com/mBUrKmHmkG— David F. Dodge (@DavidFDodge1) August 9, 2020
Get well soon @SimonCowell stay strong and be brave we are all thinking of you and wish you a speedy recovery! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eUiE2yQWYk— JEDWARD (@planetjedward) August 9, 2020