‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Reveals Health Reason Behind Hospitalization

Simon Cowell has vowed to start taking better care of himself after he fainted and fell down the stairs Friday morning, forcing him to bow out of the first two live X Factor shows of the season.

The 58-year-old America’s Got Talent judge told The Sun that he fainted due to “low blood pressure” and said he needs to be “taking good care” of himself for the good of his 3-year-old son, Eric.

Cowell said that the fall down the stairs of his London home early Friday morning reminded him that he is not “invincible” and that he has a “responsibility” as a dad to take control of his health.

“Sometimes we get a reminder that we’re not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock,” Cowell said.

“They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out,” he explained. “After all I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever.”

Cowell was not able to attend Saturday or Sunday night’s live episode of The X Factor, so English singer Alesha Dixon took his place on the panel of judges next to Nicole Scherzinger, Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne.

“Alesha has stepped in for Simon whilst he continues to recuperate at home. It was decided he shouldn’t be on air tonight – after doctor’s advice today,” a representative for Dixon told MailOnline.

“He’s just resting up and recuperating at home – and, of course, watching the show,” the rep added.

It is believed that Cowell was home alone at the time of the accident, as his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, was in New York.