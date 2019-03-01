Kylie Jenner Will React to Jordyn Woods Scandal in ‘Her Own Time’

After Jordyn Woods was reportedly seen making out with Tristan Thompson at a party, Khloé Kardashian broke up with Thompson and the rest of the Kardashian family has allegedly cut Woods off. What’s unclear is how Kylie Jenner is handling the whole situation, as reports have claimed that she, too, is furious with Woods, though their friendship may not be over for good.

Sources told The Blast that Jenner is having a difficult time processing everything and is still in “shock,” though she reportedly won’t give into fans’ pressure and unfollow or publicly slam Woods. The sources add that Jenner is equating the situation to “losing a family member.”

Woods and Jenner met in middle school and have been fairly inseparable since, with Woods accompanying Jenner on multiple vacations and even living in her guesthouse, though she moved out after the scandal hit last week. In addition, Jenner and Woods worked together on a collaboration for Jenner’s makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, with sources saying that Jenner has not yet made any decisions on their joint business venture.

Khloé Kardashian, on the other hand, has already had Woods removed from her clothing brand’s website. Woods previously served as a model for Good American and was featured as a member of the #GoodSquad.

Jenner’s family is reportedly confident in her decision-making skills and believe she will “do what’s best for her and for everyone else,” though a source said it will be a “long, very hard process.”

After news of the cheating scandal broke, a source told E! News that Jenner “was in denial for days.” The insider added that the 21-year-old “is very torn on how to handle the situation” and was in “disbelief.”

In the days since, Jenner has unfollowed Thompson on social media but not Woods, and she has not publicly commented on the allegations.

On Friday, Woods will appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk where she will get a chance to tell her side of the story, though sources say there’s not much more she can do besides apologize due to the “ironclad” NDA she signed with the Kardashian family.

“She can’t talk about the family, so it’s unclear what she’s going to be able to say to Jada,” a source told PEOPLE . “She can apologize but can’t talk about anything really beyond that in terms of the family.”

The source added that while Woods has attempted to contact the Kardashians but did not succeed, the family thinks she “should’ve reached out directly.”

“They were just too pissed to listen to her or pay any attention,” the insider said. “On the flip side, if she says anything except ‘I’m sorry’ or tries to trash Tristan, that’s going to push Khloé back to him and destroy Jordyn.”

