Shia LaBeouf Aims to Become Deacon After Joining Catholic Church

Shia LaBeouf is reportedly looking to become a deacon in the Catholic Church amid his recent controversies. The 37-year-old actor, who played 20th-century Italian priest Francesco Forgione in his 2022 film Padre Pio, "fully entered the Church this past weekend through the sacrament of confirmation!" according to the Capuchin Franciscans – Western America Province,

"The Capuchin Franciscan friars are overjoyed to welcome him into the fold and witness his deep commitment to his faith journey," the Franciscans wrote on social media alongside photos of LaBeaouf alongside members of their group. The post itself shows three photos of the actor posing with priests and friars.

🌟 Exciting News! 🌟 We are thrilled to share that our dear friend Shia LaBeouf has fully entered the Church this past... Posted by Capuchin Franciscans – Western America Province on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

"Shia LaBeouf, known for his incredible talent and passion in the entertainment industry, has embarked on a profound spiritual journey that has led him to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church," the group continued. "His decision to fully enter the Church is a testament to his sincere desire to grow in his relationship with God and live out the Gospel values."

Bishop Robert Barron added over the weekend photos of LaBeouf's confirmation, which occurred at Old Mission Santa Inés Parish in Solvang, California. "Friends, please join me and the Capuchin friars in continued prayer for Shia LaBeouf," he wrote on Facebook. "Shia was fully received into the Church through the sacrament of Confirmation on New Year's Eve. 'You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our heart is restless until it rests in you.' -St. Augustine of Hippo."

The Catholic News Agency reports that the Transformer actor's confirmation sponsor, Capuchin friar Brother Alexander Rodriguez, told the outlet that LaBeouf has stated he intends to become a deacon in the church "sometime in the future." LaBeouf reportedly became interested in the role after spending time at the California parish while preparing for his role in Padre Pio. "He just spontaneously said, 'I want to become a deacon,' and he still feels that way," Rodriguez told the outlet.

LaBeouf's confirmation comes after FKA Twigs' abuse trial against the actor was postponed in September to Oct. 14 2024. FKA Twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf in 2020, accusing the actor of "relentless abuse" during their yearlong relationship, including allegations of assault, infliction of emotional distress, and sexual battery.

LaBeouf acknowledged the allegations against him in a New York Times article in 2021. "I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations," he told the outlet. "I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."