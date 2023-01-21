Shia LaBeouf Nearly Unrecognizable in Full Makeup and Greek Goddess Costume

Shia LaBeouf was spotted on the set of his next movie this week, and his costume makes him practically unrecognizable. The 36-year-old actor was wearing feminine makeup, painted fingernails and loads of gold jewelry along with a white toga and a hairdo that all added up to the image of a Greek goddess. He seemed to stand in his gold high heels without any issue.

LaBeouf is currently filming Megalopolis in Atlanta, Georgia with director Francis Ford Coppola. Photos from the set were published by Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, revealing LaBeouf's complete transformation. Details on the movie itself are scarce, let alone details on LaBeouf's role, but it appears this will be LaBeouf's first role since his hiatus from acting following his lawsuit for alleged sexual assault and domestic abuse.

Megalopolis is written, directed and produced by Coppola, who has secured an all-star cast and is funding the movie entirely himself. ET reports that it is a sci-fi film about an architect with an ambitious plan to rebuild New York City after a major disaster, while the synopsis on Wikipedia describes it more as a drama about a woman caught between the expectations of her father and the expectations of her lover.

Coppola tried to describe himself in an interview with GQ back in February, but his descriptions kept boiling down to philosophical musings on the concept of utopia. Aesthetically, he noted that it will be set in New York but "steeped in echoes of ancient Rome," explaining LaBeouf's costume, at least.

Other stars of the movie include Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter, Talia Shire and Dustin Hoffman. The movie has been filming in Atlanta since Nov. 1, 2022, and the set has been plagued with rumors of financial problems as well as crew retention problems. Coppola has disputed these claims.

Megalopolis is tentatively slated for release sometime in 2024, meaning that there will be about a two-year gap in LaBeouf's credits between it and his most recent film, Padre Pio. The actor does not appear to be working on anything else in the meantime, and his reputation is still suffering from the allegations in his personal life. LaBeouf is due in court on April 17, 2023 for his abuse trial with his ex-girlfriend, singer FKA Twigs.