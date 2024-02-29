Shemar Moore Surprises 'Jennifer Hudson Show' Audience Member With a Kiss

Shemar Moore got a little steamy with his fans during a spicy appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The Criminal Minds alum, 53, flashed his abs and kissed a fan during his time on Wednesday's show as he sat down with Hudson, 42, to discuss his heartthrob status and "fans of all ages."

After Hudson shared a viral video of an older woman who was thrilled to receive a blanket printed with Moore's face on it, the actor responded, "Well, that's the thing about being in the game 30 years. ...My baby girls, you know, they're getting older and older, but they stay strong." He continued that while he was "taking off my shirt and counting my six-pack" in his Young and the Restless days, he's still got an impressive abdominal status.

"This is for all my grannies out there," Moore teased as he lifted up his shirt for the cheering audience. Hudson then brought down some of the S.W.A.T. star's most enthusiastic admirers from the audience, including a woman named Dina, who sprinted down the stairs to embrace Moore. "You're going home with me," she jokingly told the star.

Moore then instructed Dina to pucker her lips as he leaned down to give her a soft peck on the lips, leaving her speechless. As Hudson fanned off the starstruck fan, Dina said with a laugh, "My husband's gonna see this," as Moore quipped, "Just don't give him my address. I only fight on TV." The fan responded, "It's OK, it's the hall pass."

Moore also had a more serious chat with Hudson on the show, opening up about becoming a father to daughter Frankie Meleine after welcoming her with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon in January 2023. "I'm baby-stepping trying to figure it all out," said Moore, adding, "But I look at little Frankie and I'm like, 'God willing,' I'm 53 years old, so give me 37 years, that gets me to 90. That's a full life for me. Maybe too soon for her, but trust me, in those 37 years my daughter's going to have game. She's gonna know what time it is. She's going to know she's somebody." He continued, "So for the rest of whatever life I have left, I want to continue to do my thing and be successful, but I just want to make her proud and give her everything I've got."