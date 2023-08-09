Shemar Moore Shares Video of 7-Month-Old Daughter Frankie's First Word

Shemar Moore is loving life as a girl dad. The Criminal Minds star, 53, gave fans a look at daughter Frankie's milestone moment Monday, sharing on Instagram a video of the 7-month-old saying her first word. In the video, Frankie can be seen trying out her voice before officially managing to say, "Dada," lighting up the faces of Moore and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, 39.

"I'm officially a DA DA!!! My life is complete!!" Moore captioned the post. "Friends, family, Jesiree, and Daddy's lil Miracle... Frankie Muthaf***n Moore... I love you Jesiree... thank you!!! I love you all!!!!!" Moore and Dizon welcomed Frankie on Jan. 24, 2023, just weeks after announcing they were expecting their first child together. Dizon also is mother to 5-year-old daughter Charli with actor Stephen Bishop and also has a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship.

On Father's Day, Dizon shared on social media a video celebrating Moore's first holiday as a dad. "Daddy looks good on you," she wrote alongside loving emojis and a compilation of sweet moments of the S.W.A.T. star with his little girl. "HAPPY FIRST FATHER'S DAY, STUD. We love and appreciate you more than you know."

Moore also celebrated the day with a social media post, noting how important Father's Day was to him following his mom Marilyn Wilson Moore's death in 2020. "1st Father's Day EVER... for me!!! BLESSED and GRATEFUL!! My father wasn't in my life... I never celebrated Father's Day... but i realize my mother and fathers love for each other once upon a time... that created me....I celebrated and honored MY MOTHER all day everyday my entire 50 years with her..." he wrote.

"My mother's dream was to be a grandmother.. God called her name a little too soon... but My Girl Jesiree loves on me and gave me/us Momma Marilyn's Dream and MY LIL MIRACLE... 'Frankie Moore'... my daughter... My mother was my purpose.... Now Frankie is my purpose for the rest of my life!!!" he continued. "With all that I have experienced and accomplished, My daughter is my GREATEST TRIUMPH!!! Momma Marilyn went to Heaven and told God to give her son the GREATEST GIFT of his life... FRANKIE n FAMILY!!! ...... 'Mom I made it' I Love you Jesiree and THANK YOU!!!"