Sharon Stone Weighs in on Meryl Streep, and the Oscar Winner's Fans Don't Like What She Had to Say
Sharon Stone gave her thoughts on the "idolization" of Meryl Streep, but fans aren't taking her words too kindly on social media. The Oscar winner made some divisive statements regarding the star's legacy in Hollywood as well as her acting skills in a resurfaced interview with Zoomer from last month, causing the star to trend on Tuesday.
During her conversation about her memoir and career, Stone was asked what it was like to finally work with Meryl Streep –– which seems to be what set her off. “The business was set up that we should all envy and admire Meryl because only Meryl got to be the good one. And everyone should compete against Meryl. I think Meryl is an amazingly wonderful woman and actress. But in my opinion, quite frankly, there are other actresses equally as talented as Meryl Streep. The whole Meryl Streep iconography is part of what Hollywood does to women," Stone began.
sharon stone out there ending her own career… pic.twitter.com/3s8rnwNG89— S. ✨ olivia colman’s bitch (@streep_lover) June 22, 2021
“Viola Davis is every bit the actress Meryl Streep is. Emma Thompson. Judy Davis. Olivia Colman. Kate Winslet, for f***’s sake. But you say Meryl and everybody falls on the floor," she continued. “I’m a much better villain than Meryl,” Stone goes on, “and I’m sure she’d say so. Meryl was not gonna be good in Basic Instinct or in Casino,”
While some people found part of Stone's agitation to be valid, the rest of her conversation was looked at as "envious." "It sounds like they have beef," this user speculated.
Sharon Stone should've quit talking after the first thing she said about what Hollywood does to women because the rest of it just makes her sound envious and detracts from her very valid point.
It sounds like they have beef. Or maybe Sharon Stone has beef and Meryl is all "Who?"— Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) June 22, 2021
This user compared the iconic acting legends to that of Paulie Shore and Marlon Brando. Stone being Shore and Streep as Brando.
Sharon Stone is a good actor, but her complaining that Meryl Streep receives accolades and awards is like Paulie Shore saying the same of Marlon Brando.— Howard ✡ (@HowardA_Esq) June 22, 2021
Perez Hilton came to Stone's support, saying that he thinks she "speaks a lot of sense" in her interview.
Why are people freaking out over this? I think Sharon Stone speaks a lot of sense in this interview! https://t.co/9zmvNVRUpj— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) June 22, 2021
"Sharon Stone does not have one performance that matches any of Streep's," this user say, clearly showing whose side their on in this hypothetical argument.
Sharon Stone does not have one performance that matches any of Streep’s. I agree with the list here of excellent actresses but no one has the variety or number of great portrayals as Streep. When I start thinking about the different roles she has played I am amazed.— Gail Mackinson (@LivingQueerHere) June 22, 2021
Someone on Twitter pointed out the hypocrisy of Stone's argument by her adding the list of actors she feels are on the same level, if not better than, Meryl Streep.
Sharon Stone: why are we pitted against Meryl Streep? Do you think she likes that? We need to stop pitting women against each other
Also Sharon Stone: here’s a list of things I do better than MERYL ever could & here’s a list of actors that are as good if not better than MERYL 🥴— holly 🥴 (@hollylottie88) June 22, 2021
This user answered Stone's first point, asking that Hollywood should make more space for all actors instead of putting some on pedestals and comparing them to each other.
I hate the nasty narrative that somehow Meryl works TOO much and steals roles. Maybe the conversation should be we don’t write enough roles for people like Sharon Stone and Judy Davis to thrive in— Glenda Ms. Jackson if Ya Nasty (@kbaileyjava2) June 22, 2021