Sharon Stone Weighs in on Meryl Streep, and the Oscar Winner's Fans Don't Like What She Had to Say

Sharon Stone gave her thoughts on the "idolization" of Meryl Streep, but fans aren't taking her words too kindly on social media. The Oscar winner made some divisive statements regarding the star's legacy in Hollywood as well as her acting skills in a resurfaced interview with Zoomer from last month, causing the star to trend on Tuesday.

During her conversation about her memoir and career, Stone was asked what it was like to finally work with Meryl Streep –– which seems to be what set her off. “The business was set up that we should all envy and admire Meryl because only Meryl got to be the good one. And everyone should compete against Meryl. I think Meryl is an amazingly wonderful woman and actress. But in my opinion, quite frankly, there are other actresses equally as talented as Meryl Streep. The whole Meryl Streep iconography is part of what Hollywood does to women," Stone began.

sharon stone out there ending her own career… pic.twitter.com/3s8rnwNG89 — S. ✨ olivia colman’s bitch (@streep_lover) June 22, 2021

“Viola Davis is every bit the actress Meryl Streep is. Emma Thompson. Judy Davis. Olivia Colman. Kate Winslet, for f***’s sake. But you say Meryl and everybody falls on the floor," she continued. “I’m a much better villain than Meryl,” Stone goes on, “and I’m sure she’d say so. Meryl was not gonna be good in Basic Instinct or in Casino,”