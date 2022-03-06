‘DWTS’ Pros Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Reportedly Worried for Son During Ukraine Invasion

Dancing With the Stars Pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy reportedly have some worries when it comes to handling a tough conversation with their son 5-year-old son, Shai. As Chmerkovskiy returns back to the United States from Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, the family is overjoyed to have the dad back home but sources say the parents are struggling finding the words to explain his absence.

“Peta is so thrilled to have Maks home and back with her and their son,”one source tells Entertainment Tonight. “She has been going through it and has been worried sick and emotional.”

The insider adds that she was “so grateful” to welcome her husband home from the airport since “it was a struggle for her and she spent a handful of nights crying herself to sleep.”

“She was doing her best to hide her somberness from their son because she didn’t want him to internalize this or be scared,” the source continued.

Chmerkovskiy originally traveled to Ukraine to act as a judge in the country’s version of World of Dance. He spoke with the press outside of the airport, discussing the ongoing trouble between Russia and Ukraine. “I just don’t want to resent peace somewhere else because of what I just saw, that’s the reality. I don’t know really what to say right this second,” he said. “The reason why Ukraine is standing right now is because of the Ukrainian people, and the fact that the entire world is helping.”

In leaving Ukraine safely, Maksim received assistance from Poland. “Huge shout-out to Poland,” he said, referring to his time spent in the neighboring country where he retreated to before flying to the U.S. “The way I was treated through the whole process of leaving into Poland, I’ve just got to bow down to the Polish people,” he said. Not only did he find support from Poland, but also within his DWTS community. “Peta and Maks have received a ton of outpouring support from their friends and Dancing With the Stars family. They are both incredibly grateful for that.”