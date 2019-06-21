Jonah Hill Shows off Dramatic Weight Loss Amid Fitness Journey

Jonah Hill is showing off his new weight loss transformation for the second time after gaining weight for the movie, War Dogs.

He first started his weight loss journey back in 2011 and then resumed it in 2017 after gaining 40 pounds for his role as Efraim Diveroli.

He called upon a nutritionist and trainer that helped his 21 Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum.

It also helps that the 35-year-old has taken up Jiu Jitsu as another form of workout as a way to help him “let go” of his high school experience of being bullied.

“I started Brazilian Jiu Jitzu 2 months ago and try and train 4 or 5 times a week,” he posted on Instagram. “In high school the dudes who did Jiu Jitsu used to beat the shit out of us at parties so it turned me off to it as an idea growing up. But quietly I always thought it was a beautiful form.”

“At 35, I try and get over the stuff that made me feel weak and insecure as a teenager,” he continued. “It’s just wasted time and lessons you’ll never learn. Trying to let go of that. Nothing more humbling than getting your ass kicked by a 12 year old your first week.”

“Got my first stripe today. I know it sounds corny but it’s pretty dope to jump in and do stuff you’d never think you’d be able to do,” he concluded. “Much respect to Sensai Josh and [Clockwork BJJ] and Anthony for getting me into it.”

Hill’s fans reached out in the comment section with encouraging words for the actor.

The Superbad star has been open over the last decade or so about his mental, emotional and physical transformation.

“I became famous in my late teens and then spent most of my young adult life listening to people say that I was fat and gross and unattractive,” Hill said in another Instagram post. “And it’s only in the last four years writing and directing my movie, Mid90’s, that I’ve started to understand how much that hurt and got into my head.”

“I really believe everyone has a snapshot of themselves from a time when they were young that they’re ashamed of,” he continued. “For me, it’s that 14-year-old overweight and unattractive kid who felt ugly to the world, who listened to hip-hop and who wanted so badly to be accepted by this community of skaters.”