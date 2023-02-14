Sharon Stone Mourns Her Brother Patrick's Death in Emotional Video

Sharon Stone is mourning the loss of her brother, Patrick Stone. A day after a representative for the local coroner's office told TMZ that Patrick died Sunday at 57, Stone confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional tribute Monday, tearfully reflecting on the "tremendous amount of loss" her family has faced. Patrick's passing came a little more than a year after the death of his 11-month-old son River Stone, who died of "total organ failure."

Stone began her Monday tribute with a video captioned, "Godspeed Patrick Joseph Stone," alongside a broken heart. In the clip, the Basic Instinct actress confirmed, "this message is to confirm that yes, we did lose my bother Patrick Joseph Stone to a heart attack yesterday." While Stone didn't share any further details regarding the circumstances surrounding her brother's passing, she did reflect on the "tremendous amount of loss" her family has endured, going on to share, "Yes he is the man who was the father to River who we lost last year... at 11 months old." Stone told her followers that Patrick "is survived by his wife, Tasha, and his son, Hunter, and his daughter, Kaylee," before she went on to thank her fans on behalf of her family "for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief and we appreciate all of your condolences."

"We've had a tremendous amount of loss in these last couple of years, as so many of you also have," she shared. "We do greatly understand that the loss is ours here on Earth and I thank you very much for the love and support that you're showing us. We just ask that you continue to be kind."

Stone later returned to Instagram to share two photos of her late brother, which she captioned, "RIP my brother Patrick Joseph Stone." The first image showed the actress with her arm wrapped around her brother's shoulders. The second image showed Patrick smiling as he lounged on the couch.

The tributes came just hours after a representative for the coroner's office in Pennsylvania told TMZ that Patrick passed away "suddenly" in Pennsylvania Sunday morning. The rep told the outlet his death was being ruled as sudden cardiac death due to heart disease. Further information, including whether Patrick was hospitalized prior to his passing, was not disclosed. Patrick's wife also confirmed his passing on social media, writing in a lengthy Facebook post on Sunday, "My heart feels like it's been ripped out of my chest. Patrick went to be with our sweet River around 3:30 this morning."