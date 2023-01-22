Sharon Stone Made Two Strange 'SNL' Cameos
Calling Gloria! Viewers were calling Sharon Stone's name instead after the actress solidified her icon status with two memorable appearances on this past episode of Saturday Night Live. The more unconventional of the two was a seemingly random role during Sam Smith's debut of the title track of their upcoming album Gloria. The star of the Sidney Lumet-directed Gloria, a remake of John Cassavetes' original, Smith was surrounded by a large choir as part of the lavish musical production. Throughout the song, Stone lay on a bed, then dramatically got up at the end as if in a kind of abstract performance piece. Smith, who uses the pronouns they/them, released Gloria two days ago, ahead of their appearance on NBC's sketch show; it's their fourth studio album, set to drop on Jan. 27. Their other SNL performance, "Unholy," featured Kim Petras with a standout entrance, along with the SNL curtain call where Stone and Petras stood beside Smith.
In 1992, shortly before the release of Basic Instinct, Stone had her only SNL hosting stint but was frequently impersonated by Amy Poehler, who also appeared to reprise the role of her Parks & Recreation character on the show. There is little to connect the Stone and Smith association. However, Smith responded to a much-commented on bikini selfie Stone posted on her Instagram in August, leaving a message of several red hearts in approval. Stones' other, less flamboyant but just as impressive performance came in a film noir-inspired sketch in which she and host Aubrey Plaza portrayed a mother-daughter Black Widow duo. Plaza recreated Stone's iconic Basic Instinct look for one of her promo pictures, a role that made Stone something of a noir icon in her own right.
On Jan. 22, Stone took to Instagram to post her thoughts on her SNL appearance. "What a fun weekend!" she wrote alongside photos from Smith's "Glory" performance and the Deadline coverage. In addition to sending love to Smith, she also thanked NBC and her glam team. The noteworthy guest spot was certainly enough to wake viewers during the late hour, causing Stone's name to trend with old and new admirers alike, with plenty of takes abound. Read on to find out what people thought about Stone's SNL cameos.
Thank u sam smith
i think more vocalists should allow me to look at sharon stone during their performances thank u sam smith pic.twitter.com/i7iFV2F8ct— courtney (@courtneyofnine) January 22, 2023
Dramatic reenactment
Sharon Stone and Sam Smith doing a dramatic reenactment of the 1st time my mom caught me smoking weed. #snl pic.twitter.com/l90iYd5ZIW— Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) January 22, 2023
For all those who need clarity...
For all those who need clarity… The final performance on SNL was Adel in drag with Jessica Lange on an altar, backed by a mormon choir, introduced by Emily in Paris— covering a song by Laura Branigan. You're welcome. #snl #AubreyPlaza #SamSmith #SharonStone— T Bannister (@thehandrail) January 22, 2023
The Church of Sharon Stone
I'm not religious, but this Church of Sharon Stone might just change my mind 👼🙏🏻 https://t.co/d0QMcKTYvj— MCoLa707 (@MCoLa707) January 22, 2023
Sharon Stone is a mensch.
This is the same Sharon Stone whose much younger boyfriend dumped her because she refused to get cosmetic surgery. Her attitude was like, "Bye, bitch. I'll recline on a chaise lounge in a gold lame gown for my gay friends." Sharon Stone is a mensch. pic.twitter.com/LvJ725d67s— This wheel's on fire... (@IAmNotDannyBoy) January 22, 2023
I love that for her
Sharon Stone just be doing whatever she wants these days and I love that for her pic.twitter.com/HmTDwifkRJ— D.K. Uzoukwu (@DKuzNY) January 22, 2023
Frightened woman making faces
We've truly failed Sharon Stone as a culture if the most high profile role she can get right now is "frightened woman making faces while Sam Smith sings on SNL"— Andy (@benbraddocks) January 22, 2023
