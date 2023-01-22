Sharon Stone Made Two Strange 'SNL' Cameos

Calling Gloria! Viewers were calling Sharon Stone's name instead after the actress solidified her icon status with two memorable appearances on this past episode of Saturday Night Live. The more unconventional of the two was a seemingly random role during Sam Smith's debut of the title track of their upcoming album Gloria. The star of the Sidney Lumet-directed Gloria, a remake of John Cassavetes' original, Smith was surrounded by a large choir as part of the lavish musical production. Throughout the song, Stone lay on a bed, then dramatically got up at the end as if in a kind of abstract performance piece. Smith, who uses the pronouns they/them, released Gloria two days ago, ahead of their appearance on NBC's sketch show; it's their fourth studio album, set to drop on Jan. 27. Their other SNL performance, "Unholy," featured Kim Petras with a standout entrance, along with the SNL curtain call where Stone and Petras stood beside Smith.

In 1992, shortly before the release of Basic Instinct, Stone had her only SNL hosting stint but was frequently impersonated by Amy Poehler, who also appeared to reprise the role of her Parks & Recreation character on the show. There is little to connect the Stone and Smith association. However, Smith responded to a much-commented on bikini selfie Stone posted on her Instagram in August, leaving a message of several red hearts in approval. Stones' other, less flamboyant but just as impressive performance came in a film noir-inspired sketch in which she and host Aubrey Plaza portrayed a mother-daughter Black Widow duo. Plaza recreated Stone's iconic Basic Instinct look for one of her promo pictures, a role that made Stone something of a noir icon in her own right.

On Jan. 22, Stone took to Instagram to post her thoughts on her SNL appearance. "What a fun weekend!" she wrote alongside photos from Smith's "Glory" performance and the Deadline coverage. In addition to sending love to Smith, she also thanked NBC and her glam team. The noteworthy guest spot was certainly enough to wake viewers during the late hour, causing Stone's name to trend with old and new admirers alike, with plenty of takes abound. Read on to find out what people thought about Stone's SNL cameos.