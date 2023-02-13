Sharon Stone's Brother Patrick Dies Suddenly at 57

Sharon Stone's brother, Patrick Stone, reportedly died Sunday in Pennsylvania. He was 57. Patrick's death comes more than a year after the death of his 11-month-old son River Stone. The Casino star has not publicly commented on her brother's death yet.

Patrick died early Sunday morning, a representative for the local coroner's office told TMZ Monday. His death was ruled as sudden cardiac arrest due to heart disease. It's unclear if Patrick was hospitalized at the time of his death. Patrick's wife Tasha shared the news with her friends on Facebook. "My heart feels like it's been ripped out of my chest. Patrick went to be with our sweet River," Tasha wrote, via TMZ. "I don't know what else to say, he was my world."

"I'm not sure what life is supposed to look like without my husband by my side and quite honestly I don't want to, but I will of course," Tasha continued. "I just hope that you always stay by my side watching over Hunter, Kaylee, and I."

In August 2021, Stone, 64, asked her fans for prayers after Patrick and Tasha's son River was hospitalized due to total organ failure. Sadly, Stone told fans days later that River died on Aug. 30, 2021. River's organs were donated and helped save three lives, Stone told PEOPLE in September 2021. She hoped that by sharing River's story, she would shine a light on the importance of organ donation.

"The fact that my godson was able to save three lives, two infants and a 45-year-old man was sanctuary for our family," Stone said. "I can only say that you never, never know when a tragedy will happen in your life or in your family, but this opportunity be an organ donor, it saved us, saved our family. Many people have many different thoughts about this, but in the end, it gave us some peace."

In her Facebook post this weekend, Tasha said she hoped River and his father would reunite. "Until we meet again I will forever hold you and our wonderful (and some not so wonderful but just as important) memories close to my heart and will visit those memories always. I love you, honey babe," Tasha wrote. "My wish through all of this is that now at least River has his daddy with him and I hope the two of you are having the best time."