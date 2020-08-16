Sharon Stone Lashes out at Anti-Mask Protesters After Sister Battling Lupus Diagnosed With Coronavirus

✖

Sharon Stone revealed her sister Kelly Stone was diagnosed with COVID-19 and lashed out at people who have refused to wear masks. Stone said Kelly already struggles with lupus, meaning she does not have an immune system, and was tested positive for the coronavirus after one trip to the pharmacy. The Casino star shared photos of Kelly's hospital room and urged others to wear face masks to help slow the spread of the virus.

"My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this," Stone wrote. "She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy." According to Stone, Kelly lives in a county were you can only take a test if you show symptoms of COVID-19 and even then, you are forced to wait five days for a result. "Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please," Stone wrote, adding a purple heart emoji.

Several of Stone's famous friends shared their prayers for her sister. "I am so terribly sorry for your sweet sister Kelly I hope that she gets well soon," Andie MacDowell wrote. "I hope she’s ok. That is just so scary," Chelsea Handler added. "Oh Sharon I’m so sorry. So scary. I am praying she heals quickly," Debra Messing wrote, adding a praying-hands emoji.

On Sunday, Stone shared a photo of Kelly with her husband Bruce, taken on March 13. "Drove to our paradise in Montana. We thought COVID wouldn’t and couldn’t find us. No shopping, no parties, barely saw a human. Now fighting for a breath. You don’t want COVID," Kelly wrote in the original caption on her own Instagram page.

Kelly also shared a video from her hospital bed on Saturday night, illuminated only by a flashlight, with the ventilator audible in the background. "I beg you to know that this is real," Kelly said in the clip. "I'm gasping for every breath with oxygen. Please do this for the people you love. Stand behind more tests, more masks, demanding everyone to wear a mask. You never, ever want to feel like this. I promise you. I only have love in my heart and it is breaking for people who can't breathe."

This is not the first time the coronavirus pandemic has personally impacted Stone. In April, Eileen Mitzman, whom Stone called her "adopted grandmother," died of the coronavirus. Before Mitzman's death, Stone shared a passionate video about Mitzman and called on her followers to scream out their windows so Mitzman did not have to die alone. "I want you to know that I respect those of you who have lost your loved ones and couldn’t be there with them," she told her followers. "I respect the deaths that are happening at this time. I do not take them lightly and I do not think they were deserved."