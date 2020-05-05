Sharon Stone Congratulates Dog the Bounty Hunter on Engagement to Francie Frane

Sharon Stone has taken to social media to congratulate Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman on his recent engagement to Francie Frane. Chapman announced the big wedding plans on Monday, saying that he wants the upcoming nuptials to be the "biggest wedding there's ever been." In a tweet, Stone offered "congratulations" to the happy couple, and expressed how "happy" she is for them.

Notably, Chapman and Frane have only been dating for a few months, following the death of his wife Beth in 2019. While speaking to The Sun, Frane opened up about the proposal, sharing, "I wasn't expecting it at all. I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit. So when I came in I was like, 'Wow, this is awesome'. Then he said, 'Come in, sit down because I need to talk to you.'"

CONGRATULATIONS to my friend @DogBountyHunter And #FrancieFrane on your engagement!! I’m VERY happy for you both! God Bless ❤️ SHARON — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) May 5, 2020

"So I put all the food in the kitchen and I came in and he said, 'I know that God brought you into my life and I don't want to spend one moment of it without you,'" she went on to share. "And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?' Who can say no to that? It was wonderful."

Chapman made a surprising confession, saying that he hopes to include some of his fans in the big day. "I've had so many fans ask 'When you marry Francie, are you going to let your fans come? So we're word negotiating right now because I want to open it up," he said. "I would love to have the biggest wedding there's ever been. I'm sorry but that's just me. I hope I can talk Francie into it and open it to my fans, the 'Dog Pound,' to everybody. It would be one hell of a party and it's just what people need right now. I told Francie, people they need a little love after being locked down. I love the idea of that." At this time, Chapman and Frane do not appear tro have set an official wedding date, but they plane to wait until coronavirus social distancing is not as prevalent.