Dog the Bounty Hunter Engaged: Duane 'Dog' Chapman Wants the 'Biggest Wedding There's Ever Been'

Dog the Bounty Hunter is planning on throwing the "biggest wedding there's ever been" when he and new fiancée Francie Frane tie the knot following the coronavirus pandemic. After Duane "Dog" Chapman announced he and his girlfriend of a few months were officially engaged Monday, the reality star told The Sun he had plans to invite all his fans to celebrate the happy day as well.

In addition to Chapman's 12 children, Frane's two sons with her late husband, and their grandchildren, he told the publication, "I've had so many fans ask 'When you marry Francie, are you going to let your fans come? So we're word negotiating right now because I want to open it up."

"I would love to have the biggest wedding there's ever been. I'm sorry but that's just me. I hope I can talk Francie into it and open it to my fans, the 'Dog Pound,' to everybody," he continued. "It would be one hell of a party and it's just what people need right now. I told Francie, people they need a little love after being locked down. I love the idea of that."

Frane told The Sun the proposal from her beau came a complete surprise: "I wasn't expecting it at all. I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit. So when I came in I was like, 'Wow, this is awesome'. Then he said, 'Come in, sit down because I need to talk to you,'" she recalled.

"So I put all the food in the kitchen and I came in and he said, 'I know that God brought you into my life and I don't want to spend one moment of it without you,'" she continued, tearing up. "And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?' Who can say no to that? It was wonderful."

Chapman and Frane began dating earlier this year after bonding over the mutual recent loss of a spouse, with France's husband passing away due to cancer just months before Dog's wife, Beth Chapman, died to cancer in June 2019. Frane added of the timing, "I think too that there's always going to be people who say we did this wrong or we did that wrong or we've moved on too quickly or too fast. But the truth is that both of us have spent three years walking alongside our spouses sick and we know that God brought us together and that's why we don't believe that it's too soon, and because we both have done our share of screaming and crying and asking why. Then for us to come together the way that we did and build this friendship because of what we've been through, that turned into a love story. We don't believe that it's too soon."