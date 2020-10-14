Sharon Osbourne Reverses Her Blonde Hair Color Back to Signature Red

✖

Sharon Osbourne is back to her signature look after trading her fiery red locks for an icy blonde color back in February. The Talk co-host showed off her vibrant transformation during Monday's episode of the CBS talk show, telling fellow hosts Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sheryl Underwood that she ended up dying it back after beginning to feel like Grandma Clampett from The Beverly Hillbillies.

"I already see something that we have to talk about. Sharon, your hair!" Inaba began the show, as Eve called the hue "gorgeous." Osbourne responded, "I don’t know, I caught a glimpse of myself in the mirror and I’m like, ‘Nah, you look like Grandma Clampett.' Nah, I’m changing it back and that’s what I did." Having just turned 68 on Oct. 9, Osbourne confirmed the birthday did have something to do with returning to her signature look. "Yeah, it was," she said. "I have to thank everybody, everybody here, because it was amazing. Everybody just went out of their way for me. You all just made it so great...but yeah, I just felt like Grandma Clampett."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) on Oct 12, 2020 at 8:27pm PDT

On The Talk last week, Osbourne opened up about her 2016 suicide attempt in honor of World Mental Health Day, telling her co-hosts more about her decision to check into a mental health facility at the time. "Four years ago I was finding things very, very difficult and ... I tried to take my life and it wasn't for attention. I just couldn't bear it," she said.

"I went to a place to get help," Osbourne continued, recalling meeting two young women struggling with substance abuse after their mothers had died by suicide. "They told me they were drinking and using drugs … both of them, their mothers had [died by] suicide. And it messed them up so bad, that they couldn’t cope with their lives, and that shocked me into — come on, am I going to do this to my family, my babies? No way. And that shocked me; it was like an electric shock, and it was like, get it together," she remembered. It conjured thoughts about her own three children, whom she shared with husband Ozzy Osbourne — son Jack, 34, and daughters Kelly, 35, and Aimée, 37. "It was like, 'Look at these two girls. If I try this again, this could be my kids,'" Osbourne said.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.