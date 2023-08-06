Sharon Osbourne Slams Ozempic Side Effects: 'It's F—ing S—'

Sharon Osbourne recently publicized her thoughts on Ozempic injections and the side effects that come with them, noting that the new weight loss fad is "f—ing s—." The former The Talk personality sat down with comedian Bill Maher this week for an episode of his Club Random podcast. During their conversation, Osbourne mentioned "the f-ing injection that everybody takes," which Maher referred to as "The Olympic."

"It's different for everybody, but for me, the first few weeks was f-ing s-t because you just throw up all the time. You feel so nauseous," Osbourne, 70, said. She later added, "After a couple of weeks, it goes. And then you're just fine, you feel nothing. Just not hungry." Notably, Osbourne did not specifically call out Ozempic by name, though she strongly implied that it was the "injection" she was referring to.

Ozempic is a prescription drug that's mainly used to "manage blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes, along with lifestyle improvements in diet and exercise" and "lower certain risks in adults who have both heart disease and diabetes," per Healthline, "These risks include heart attack and stroke." However, in recent months, the drug has become widely touted as a weight loss cure.

Recently, PopCulture.com's Anna Rumer spoke with Botched doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif, who have been very outspoken about Ozempic. "I think these drugs are a breakthrough, they're here to stay, but we don't really know exactly how to use them," Dubrow explained. "They have a lot more complications in non-diabetics than we really realize. But if we stop people from shaming people for using these, like they're cheating, we will learn more quickly how to use them and be able to use them more effectively and safely. So let's stop the Ozempic-shaming. Let's learn how to use them and tell your doctor if you're on these drugs."

In a previous interview, the pair urged people not to shame anyone who uses the injections for weight loss purposes, as it could do more damage than good. "It's dangerous because people aren't talking about the side effects. And the problem with Ozempic shaming is that people won't admit to this, so they're not able to teach other people their experience with it," Dubrow told E! News. "If you go on these Ozempic-type drugs and you drink too much, particularly as the dose goes up every four weeks, people who have an innocent amount of alcohol-maybe the two drinks you'd have on a Saturday night-are in the hospital. This is happening all the time and we're not talking about it."