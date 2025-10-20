Sharon Osbourne Announces Sad Family News Months After Husband Ozzy’s Death

Sharon Osbourne is mourning the loss of her dog three months after the death of husband Ozzy Osbourne.

The Talk alum took to Instagram Sunday to reveal that her Siberian husky Elvis had passed after 14 years with the Osbourne family.

“I can’t believe I am posting this but my darling Elvis passed away this week,” Sharon, 73, wrote alongside photos with Elvis as well as her late husband. “He gave me 14 precious years. He was by my side until the end. Rest in peace my darling boy!”

Ozzy and Sharon also mourned the loss of their Pomeranian Rocky in August 2024, with the Black Sabbath rocker writing on social media at the time, “Two days ago I lost my good friend Rocky who has been at my side for 15 years. I’ll see you on the other side my friend. I love you always.”

Nearly a year later, Ozzy died at the age of 76 on July 22. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the musician’s family said in a statement at the time. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Last month, Sharon spoke out publicly for the first time since her husband’s death, sharing a video on social media of herself alongside daughter Kelly Osbourne at a falconry.

“I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media,” she wrote in the caption. “Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it’s carried me through many nights. Though I’m still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with.”

Sharon continued, “The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical,” concluding, “I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way.”