Shannen Doherty Tribute Planned With 'Charmed' Cast

A few of Shannen Doherty's 'Charmed' castmates, including Holly Marie Comb, are holding a tribute event for their late co-star, following her death in July.

Shannen Doherty is getting a magical tribute from her former Charmed castmates. Down at 90s Con Florida — in Daytona Beach, Florida — the House of Halliwell podcast will hold a tribute to Doherty on Saturday, September 14. Titled "House of Halliwell: A Tribute to Shannen Doherty," and will be cohosted by Doherty's former Charmed castmates Holly Marie Combs, Drew Fuller, and Brian Krause.

"Shannen was such a joy to have attend our conventions," 90s Con co-founders Christina Figliolia and Liliana Kligman shared in a statement published by Us Weekly. "Fans loved meeting Shannen and she was definitely a Con favorite. We are so honored that House of Halliwell wanted to share their stories at 90s Con. It will give both fans and our '90s Con family a chance to remember this amazing young woman."



The podcast taping will begin after the convention floor closes on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET and will feature some surprise guests. The episode will air on iHeartPodcasts shortly afterward. Notably, the tribute does require a separate ticket for entrance, however, fans who are unable to purchase tickets for the podcast event can still buy '90s Con convention tickets where they can meet many '90s celebrities, including members of the Charmed cast.

Sadly, on July 13, Doherty passed away, following a years-long battle with cancer. Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015, but after treatments and surgery, she announced in 2017 that her cancer was in remission. In February 2020 she revealed that her cancer had returned.