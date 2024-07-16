Shannen Doherty's Mom Mourns Her 'Beautiful Girl' After Daughter's Death

Shannen Doherty's mother, Rosa Doherty, is grieving the loss of her "beautiful daughter." Speaking out for the first time since the Beverly Hills, 90210 star passed away on July 13 following a long battle with breast cancer, Rosa remembered the actress and thanked fans who showed their support throughout her daughter's cancer journey.

"She is my beautiful girl and my heart," Rosa, 76, said in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday, July 15. "Our family wants to thank everyone who has shown love and support for our Shannen throughout her life. We are truly appreciative."

Doherty died on Saturday, July 13 at the age of 53 from cancer "after many years of fighting the disease," her longtime publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed Sunday. Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and went into remission in 2017. In 2020, the Heathers star announced that the cancer had returned as metastatic stage 4 cancer, Doherty admitting at the time, "I'm petrified. "I'm pretty scared." In a June 2023 update, the actress told fans that it had metastasized to her brain, and in November 2023, she revealed it had spread to her bones.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2023 amid her cancer journey, Doherty credited her mother, who was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm when the TV star was 8, for inspiring her strength. Doherty shared, "I come from a woman who was determined. She impressed that upon me as a very young child, like, 'You don't give up. You just have to work hard at it.' I think I was always a fighter. I was raised that way to be very strong and that I could do anything that I put my mind to."

According to Sloane, Doherty was surrounded by loved ones and her dog, Bowie, at the time of her passing. She was remembered as a "devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend." Sloane added, "The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

Following news of her death, tributes poured in across social media, including her oncologist, Dr. Lawrence D. Piro, who said Monday that Doherty was "still fighting" until the very end. Stating that Doherty was an incredible warrior in everything she did," Piro said the actress "pulled all the resources necessary to give the best fight against cancer... She fought so hard." He said that the star's final moments were "somber and sad, but beautiful and loving,"

Doherty is survived by her mother, Rosa, and brother, Sean Doherty.