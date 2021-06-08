Shannen Doherty Goes Makeup-Free in Selfie Slamming Hollywood's Obsession With Botox

✖

Shannen Doherty is "done" with Hollywood's beauty standards. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, took to Instagram over the weekend with a makeup-free selfie speaking out against Hollywood's obsession with Botox and fillers, vowing to "embrace" her natural beauty and ignore "the perception" society has for women’s beauty.

In the Saturday post, the actress wrote that she chose to speak out after "watching movies tonight and noticed there were few female characters I could relate to." She explained that those women were those "without fillers, without Botox, without a facelift. Women who embraced their face and all the experience it showed," who were few and far between on the screen. Adding, "I have lived. I love that I've lived and that my face reflects my life, Doherty noted that she has "survived a lot yes cancer but more than that. I embrace me now. Finally." The actress — who first revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in August 2015 and revealed in February 2020 that her cancer had returned and progressed to stage 4 — concluded her message by declaring that she is "done with the perception magazines and Hollywood try to make us in to. I want to see women like me. Women like us."

Doherty's post was met with plenty of praise from her fellow celebrities as well as fans, with Selma Blair taking to the comments section to write, "Just thinking time I fixed my face. Hahahah. I got the same adult face as you. Hard to sit in my hands. Haha. Love you beautiful." One fan applauded Doherty in a comment reading, "age is a privilege afforded to few. You wear your journey beautifully." Another fan praised the actress by encouraging her to keep embracing "authenticity and originality and be natural." Doherty's former 90210 co-star Jennie Garth, meanwhile, chimed in with a fire emoji.

This is not the first time Doherty has opened up about her thoughts on her appearance and learning to accept her body the way that it is. Speaking with PEOPLE in 2019, she revealed that her first battle with breast cancer forced her to reevaluate her relationship with her body, telling the outlet that what people "don't realize is that your body has been through something so incredibly difficult that your body never fully bounces back." The actress said that she was "trying to figure out how to accept who I am now. I'm never going to be the size I used to be. Some of my meds that I'm on keep zapping the collagen out of me, so I'm never going to have a wrinkle-free face. I'm critical of myself. But there are some things you can't fight." Doherty said that she was "trying to be kinder to myself. And I try to live each day as an amazing, precious gift that I've been given."

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She entered remission following chemo and radiation. The actress announced in February 2020 that her "cancer came back" and was stage 4. She said, "it's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways." In September of that year, Doherty said she is "not signing off. I feel like I'm a very, very healthy human being. It's hard to wrap up your affairs when you feel like you're going to live another 10 or 15 years."