Shakira Postpones North America Tour Due to Injury

Shakira has postponed her upcoming North American tour due to a vocal chord injury.

The former The Voice coach took to Twitter to break the news of the postponement with a typed up message to fans. She thanked them for the “immeasurable love and support” fans have sent her in recent weeks, but detailed how she had no other choice than put the tour, supporting 2017 album El Dorado, on hold.

“Though I very much hoped my vocal cords would recover in time to pick the tour back up in January, and after exploring many options to that effect, I have accepted that this is an injury that simply needs more time and care to heal,” Shakira wrote.

The 40-year-old “Hips Don’t Lie” singer then revealed that she plans to restart the tour starting in June 2018, with the North American dates rescheduled starting in August.

“Thankfully, I am so relieved and happy to share with you that I will be getting back on the road in June 2018 with my El Dorado World Tour in Europe, and the U.S., with Latin America dates to be announced soon.”

See the full list of rescheduled North American dates below.

Photo Credit: RCA Records / Gomillion and Leupold