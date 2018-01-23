Shakira Reportedly Could Face Jail Time For Tax Evasion

Shakira is reportedly being investigated by Spanish authorities fo tax evasion.

Tax authorities have allegedly asked prosecutors to investigate the “Waka Waka” singer’s finances from 2011 to 2014, after claims of unpaid taxes from all her global income, according to Hollywood Life.

Prosecutors are reportedly looking into the claims and, if they agree, they could move to pursue legal action.

According to the publication, Shakira became a full tax resident of Spain in 2015 and spends a lot of time there as she has two children with Barcelona football player Gerard Pique.

The inspection of the Treasury argues that between 2011 and 2014, Shakira should have declared as resident in Spain and, therefore, taxed to the national treasury for most of its income in the world.

Spanish prosecutors could go after Shakira for “several dozen million euros,” and demand a possible jail sentence if the matter moves forward, according to La Vanguardia.

Sources close to the singer tell the site that Shakira has always obeyed her tax obligations, and is willing to face the “economic consequences of technical discrepancies with the inspection of Treasury,” according to sources. “It is a difference of criterion, not of fiscal concealment.” Shakira has yet to publicly address the tax evasion reports.

This news comes after Shakira was forced to delay her El Dorado World Tour until some time in 2018 due to strain on her vocal cords.

She took to Instagram to issue statements in both English and Spanish to explain the situation to her fans and friends.

“For the last five months I’ve been dedicated to preparing my El Dorado World Tour,” she wrote in a part. “However, these past few days, just before my first concerts, have been some of the hardest of my career,” she wrote in a heartbreaking note.”

The singer also made headlines in October 2017 after reports claimed she and Pique had split. The athlete later shut down the breakup rumors when he documented her tour rehearsal on social media.

Shakira posted a cryptic tease Tuesday to what could possibly be the music video for her next single off her latest album El Dorado.