Shailene Woodley Reunites With 'Divergent' Co-Star Miles Teller at Kentucky Derby

The annual Kentucky Derby took placed on Saturday, a year after the event was forced to delay its typical May plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event saw more than a few celebrities in attendance, including new couple Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley. The couple even posed for a snap with many of their friends. As seen in one of those snaps, Woodley got to meet up with her former Divergent co-star Miles Teller in what will serve as a major blast from the past for fans of the book and movie series.

Teller's wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller, posted a photo of the group's Kentucky Derby celebrations. In one of the snaps that she posted, the group, which seemed to adhere to a pink dress code for the event, posed together in their best Kentucky Derby looks. Since many have been focusing on Woodley and Rodgers' Kentucky Derby appearance, especially since it was recently announced earlier this year that the two were engaged, you may have missed the fact that it showcased a sweet reunion between the two former co-stars. Not only did Woodley and Teller star in three Divergent movies together (Divergent, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, and The Divergent Series: Allegiant), but they were also scene partners in The Spectacular Now.

While Woodley and Rodgers seem to be taking a private stance when it comes to their relationship, the two were all smiles as they enjoyed the Kentucky Derby alongside their friends on Saturday. The Green Bay Packers quarterback first revealed that he was engaged in February. But, at the time, he did not confirm who he was engaged to. Around the time that he made that surprising announcement, there were romance rumors swirling about him and the Big Little Lies actor. Woodley later took part in an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, during which she confirmed that she and Rodgers were engaged.

Since breaking the news, the private couple took part in their first joint interview together, which took place at the Grand Floridian Resort at Disney World in Florida. The two not only discussed their love of Disney World, but they also opened up about how they like to unwind in their downtime. Woodley said, "Personally, I like a bat, maybe a good glass of wine." Rodgers then said, "I was gonna say cuddle time." The recent Jeopardy! guest host added, "But since she went with her own thing, I'm gonna say Jeopardy! and a glass of scotch."