Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Gush Over Each Other in First Couples Interview

✖

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have a lot of love for each other. The couple did their first interview together on the YouTube series Walt Disney World Minute as the two recently spent time at Walt Disney World. The Green Bay Packers quarterback and Big Little Lies star were interviewed at the Grand Floridian Resort.

One of the things they were first asked was what color their lightsaber would be since they are big Star Wars fans. Rodgers and Woodley said blue, but Woodley added I'd like to request a pink one though, just became I love pink." The couple revealed they visited Star Wars Galaxy's Edge and enjoyed some shopping at Chapel Hats as well as Star Wars Galatic Outpost.

Rodgers and Woodley visited all theme parks at Walt Disney World, and Woodley admitted it's the first time she's been to the complex in many years. "I haven't been here since I was about 8," Woodley said of her last Disney stay. "And I remember loving Epcot because of all the different treats in the different countries. And my parents loved Epcot because they could drink." For Rodgers, it's been 10 years since he's been to Walt Disney World and that was right after the Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Super Bowl.

The couple was also asked how do they unwind after a long day. Woodley said: "Personally, I like a bath, maybe a good glass of wine." That led to Rodgers saying: "I was gonna say cuddle time," he said. "But since she went with her own thing, I'm gonna say Jeopardy! and a glass of scotch."Rodgers had a good answer as he can currently be seen as the host of Jeopardy! He filmed 10 episodes of the show two days back in February and has received a ton of praise for his work.

Rodgers announced his engagement to Woodley back in February when he was named NFL MVP for the third time in his career. Woodley later confirmed the news and revealed they got engaged last year.“So it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while,” Woodley told host Jimmy Fallon. “He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl … ‘Yeah, when I grow up, I’m gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it.”