'Sex and the City' Star Cynthia Nixon Called 'Cruel' for Lobster Photo

Cynthia Nixon has found herself in hot water with animal activists. The Sex and the City star, 58, was criticized by animal activists and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for posting a "super cruel" photo of her lobster meal on Instagram over the weekend.

In the photo, the And Just Like That actress sits outside of a restaurant, posing alongside a boiled lobster that has butter pats shoved between its claws. "When your lobster brings its own side of butter," Nixon joked in the caption, adding a lobster emoji for good measure.

The photo quickly attracted PETA's attention, as the organization replied in the comments, "There's nothing funny about killing, eating, and mocking an individual." The response continued, "Lobsters, like dogs, cats, and humans, feel pain. Please leave them off your plate and where they belong – in the sea."

PETA wasn't the only voice speaking out in Nixon's comment section. "Lobsters are sentient beings and they are alive when they are boiled. Super cruel," one follower agreed, as another wrote, "Please don't post dead Animals killed with such cruelty. With your wealth and fame, please do something to save these beautiful creatures. We're exploiting sea resources without thinking about the consequences."

Another fan commented, "Love you Cynthia but I'm glad there's loads of comments calling you out on this. It's been proven that lobsters are sentient beings who feel the pain of being cruelly boiled alive," as still another chastised, "Love you but have to unfollow. I don't support animal cruelty."

(Photo: Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon are on location for 'And Just Like That' on July 2, 2024 in New York City.

Nixon has yet to respond to the comments about her lobster photo. The actress has been filming for the third seasons of And Just Like That and The Gilded Age, showing off behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram. In an interview with Variety published May 30, Nixon shared her thoughts on what would be next for her character Miranda Hobbes in Season 3 after Sara Ramirez's Che Diaz was confirmed to not be returning for another season.

"I think they felt, and [producer] Michael Patrick King felt, that that character had run its course," Nixon said of the departure of her character's polarizing love interest. "They came in and shook everything up, and then the arc was completed." As for what is to come for Miranda in Season 3? Nixon said she's excited to see her character return to the dating scene after her divorce from Steve Brady (David Eigenberg). "I do feel like our show always works best when people are dating," she said.