PETA Calls for Investigation Following Horse Death on 'The Gilded Age' Set

The Gilded Age Season 2 is now in production but has run into trouble with PETA. The animal rights group is calling for an investigation into the death of a 22-year-old horse during filming. HBO confirmed that a horse died on June 28 and said the production is working with the American Humane Association to understand what happened.

The horse died at the set in Nassau County, New York after the hose "sustained head trauma and was seen frothing at the mouth," PETA told Deadline, citing a whistleblower. PETA SVP Kathy Guillermo said the death of the "vulnerable" horse may have been "swept under the rug" if the whistleblower didn't come forward. "PETA is reminding HBO that watchful, compassionate people can be found on every set and is urging it to stop using horses before someone else dies in its productions," Guillermo said.

In its statement, HBO said the horse "collapsed and died, likely of natural causes," according to a veterinarian's early findings. "The safety and well-being of animals on all our productions is a top priority, and the producers of The Gilded Age work with American Humane to ensure full compliance with all safety precautions," the network said. "Following AHA's recommendation, the horse was transported to a facility for a full necropsy. AHA has interviewed all involved personnel, and full necropsy results are pending."

Sources close to The Gilded Age production told Deadline the horse had prior filming experiences. It began filming 15 minutes after a one-hour rest period, appearing in a scene in which it pulled a carriage with two passengers. After the horse collapsed, filming stopped for the rest of the day and there were attempts to save the horse's life. "Preliminary findings from horse wranglers and a veterinarian indicate that the horse had not displayed signs of discomfort before the animal collapsed," Deadline reports.

In its letter to HBO Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys, PETA reminded him of the last time a horse died on the set of an HBO show. In 2012, three horses died during the production of the horse-racing drama Luck. The show was canceled after its first season due to ongoing safety concerns.

"We had hoped HBO might have learned something from that experience: namely, that horses aren't props," PETA said this week. "They're sensitive animals who can be startled easily, and they must be gradually accustomed to the changing conditions on a set. They should not be used in film or television productions at all."

The Gilded Age is set in 1880s New York City and was created by Downton Abbey's Julian Fellowes. The show's ensemble cast includes Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Denee Benton, Cynthia Nixon, and Christine Baranski. The first season aired between January and March and is available to stream on HBO Max.