Chris Noth Addresses Report That 'Sex and The City' Cast Iced Him Out After Sexual Assault Claims

Sex and The City alum Chris Noth has addressed a report that his fellow castmates "iced" him out after he faced sexual assault claims in 2021. Over on Instagram, Noth shared a screenshot from a NY Post article, which indicated that after his character was killed off the revival series, And Just Like That, his co-stars distanced themselves from him. "I usually don't respond to this kind of thing," he wrote in a caption on the post. "And I do know that people like drama and gossip... but this article by Samantha Ibrahim is absolute nonsense. Just thought you'd like to know."

On Thursday, Dec. 16, The Hollywood Reporter published a detailed report of accusations against Noth, brought forward by two women. The women claim that Noth raped them, with one alleged incident taking place in 2004 and the other happening in 2015. THR reached out to Noth for a statement, and he did reply. "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false." He continued, "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women." Soon, more women came forward to make claims against Noth, including actress Zoe Lister-Jones and a former Sex and the City stand-in.

In February 201, Heather Kristin, a former stand-in for Sex and the City star Kristin Davis, wrote an essay for The Independent, detailing claims against an "alpha male actor," regarding how he conducted himself when the cameras weren't rolling. "I was Charlotte's stand-in on Sex and the City. Some of the behavior I saw still shocks me," she wrote in a new update to the essay.

The "alpha male actor," later identified as Noth, was allegedly rude to other people on set, among other claims. "I remember his toxic behavior all too vividly," she wrote, then going on to detail her own allegations against Noth. "The first time the 'alpha male' actor slid his hand down my back and over my butt, I flinched," Kristin claimed. "I was in my mid-20s and had worked as an extra on movie sets for over a decade; I had never been manhandled. 'That's your spot, sweetie,' Noth said, inching even closer. She states that she made an effort to not be around Noth after the interaction. "My gut said to quit that first day. Instead, I stayed too long, like staying in a bad relationship for far too many years, hoping I'd persevere and land my big break."

Noth's character had already been killed off the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That..., but he was reportedly cut from planned flashbacks. In addition to the HBO reboot show, Noth was also fired from CBS' The Equalizer. He'd played ex-CIA director William Bishop during Season 1 and much of Season 2, but his character was killed after the actor was fired over the sexual misconduct allegations.