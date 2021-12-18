Beverly Johnson’s Abuse Allegations Against Chris Noth Resurface Amid His Sexual Abuse Scandal

Chris Noth isn’t having the best week. Despite the Sex in the City star’s resurgence courtesy of the HBO Max reboot, the actor is up against concerning allegations. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that two women are accusing Noth of sexual assault. The alleged incidents ocurred separately in the 2000s and 2010s. The women, who do not know one another, cited their reason for coming forward due to the media attention surrounding the reboot. Noth denies the allegations but amid the controversy, decades-old court documents have resurfaced of his ex, supermodel Beverly Johnson, accusing him of domestic abuse.

The former couple dated from 1990 to 1995. Johnson, now 69, claimed in documents after their split that North “beat her” on and off during their union. She also alleged that he made death threats against her while calling her “25 times a day,” threatened to disfigure her, and even “vowed to kill her dog.” The report was first circulated by the National Inquirer in the 90s, the Daily Mail reports.

At the time, the Inquirer reported that Johnson allegedly told a friend she was shocked by the change in Noth. “I’ve never been so frightened in my life. I just can’t believe that someone who had once been so tender and sweet could turn into this raging wild man,” Johnson reportedly stated to the source. She also attempted to get a restraining order against Noth, who was starring in the role of Detective Mike Logan on Law & Order at the time. He denied Johnson’s claims and no criminal charges were ever brought against him.

The abuse detailed in the report is harrowing. One witness claimed Noth “exhibited a vicious streak” toward Johnson. “Christopher was jealous if Beverly spoke to another man,” the source said. “He would fly into rages and accuse her of flirting. Eventually, the verbal assaults turned to physical abuse.”

That same source cited a 1991 incident when they claim Noth “hit [Johnson] in the face with his fist over and over” after they returned from a party. “In 1991, on the way back from a party in New York, Christopher was seething,” the source said. After arriving home, Noth began accusing Johnson of cheating and things escalated from there.

“He hit Beverly in the face with his fist over and over,” the source said. “Beverly fell to the floor crying, trying to crawl away. Noth came to his senses, apologized and assured her he’d never touch [Johnson] in anger again.”

But the abuse is said to have continued. Johnson broke up with Noth in February 1993. But they reconciled and dated until 1995 until their final split.