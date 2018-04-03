Seth Rogen Says Stormy Daniels Told Him About Alleged Donald Trump Affair a Decade Ago

During a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, actor Seth Rogen revealed that Stormy Daniels told him about her alleged affair with Donald Trump a decade ago.

.@SethRogen heard a lot from Stormy Daniels when he met her. pic.twitter.com/wT6W9Kgahc — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 2, 2018

While speaking to the TV host, Rogen explained that the two of them chatted while she was on set for two of his films, 2005’s The 40-Year-Old Virgin and 2007’s Knocked Up, which she briefly appeared in.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve known Stormy Daniels a long time and I’ll be honest she may have mentioned some of this stuff around ten years ago,” Rogen said. “At the time when you ask porn star who they’ve been sleeping with and they say Donald Trump, it was like the least surprising thing that you could have said.”

“So yeah she mentioned it actually. She did mention it and again at the time it wasn’t that surprising,” he added. “And as his campaign rolled out it became clear that no one cared about anything he did so it didn’t really occur to me that it would come out or anyone would care about it. But when it did I was like, ‘oh yeah, Stormy told us all about that!’ “

Another person from Daniels’ past who recently opened up about her is 68-year-old Bill Gregory, her father, who told reporters, “I’m sure she slept with President Trump, I have no doubts she did. I don’t think it was entrapment, it was a coincidence, a lucky day for her.”

He also explained that it was Daniels’ mother Sheila who first told him about the affair and the ensuing controversy when the reports began to come out.

“I think it’s getting out of control, I worry somebody is going to kill her,” he continued. “You start messing with big people like this, people with money, it’s not a good idea to rattle their cage.”

“It’s really dangerous, frankly. I worry about her disappearing or being killed,” Gregory added. “She’s got all these bodyguards, but they’ll be no good if a sniper goes and shoots her.”

The Los Angeles resident went on to say that while he did like Trump once, he thinks the President is “a little crazy” now, adding, “I kind of like how he shakes everything up. I’m tired of the same old same old – we were in a rut. The American people lost control of their government.”

“Stephanie (Daniels’ legal first name) will probably end up getting President Trump out of office. I think the Democrats are going to take it and run with it,” Gregory said. “I was hoping it would go away early on, but it just keeps getting bigger and bigger.”

“I don’t feel sorry for Trump, he creates his own realities, he’s meant to be president but he can’t keep his pants zipped up, he’s not even discreet,” he explained. “I have nothing to say to him – you can’t fix stupid. It’s a waste of time.”