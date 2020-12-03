Beyonce Wishes Britney Spears a Happy Birthday With Throwback Baby Photo

✖

Beyonce is sending love to Britney Spears as the pop icon celebrates her 39th birthday. Wednesday, Queen Bey herself honored the Princess of Pop on her website, sharing a sweet baby photo of the "...Baby One More Time" singer with the message, "Happy Birthday Britney Spears."

The "Partition" singer, also 39, came up in the music world at the same time as Spears, and even appeared alongside her in an iconic Pepsi commercial in which the two, as well as Pink, performed Queen's "We Will Rock You" as gladiators to Enrique Iglesias' emperor.

Spears celebrated the final birthday of her 30s with a Hawaiian vacation alongside boyfriend Sam Asghari, sharing photos with her longtime beau earlier this week in which the two goofed around posed for the camera before leaning in for a kiss on the cheek. "Happy b-day to me!!!!" Spears wrote alongside a long string of celebratory emojis.

The "Toxic" singer's fans and friends made sure to wish her a wonderful start to a new year as well, with Paris Hilton commenting, "Happy Birthday love!" Mariah Carey added, "Happy birthday gorgeous! Love you!" while Nicki Minaj left a heart emoji. Britney's younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, also shared a funny throwback with her sister on her Instagram Story. Posting a series of "stalker" photos of the sisters going through a Taco Bell drive-thru, Jamie Lynn joked, "Today, hope you have as much fun as we did in the Taco Bell drive thru... even after we realized we didn't have enough money for a couple mexi-melts and one of the stalkers paid for our fancy dinner. My best memory's started with you. Literally, tho... we love you and hope today is the best one yet. Happy birthday my beautiful sister."

Spears is looking forward to a new start after a year filled with legal battles, a source close to the artist told Entertainment Tonight. "Britney has had a rough year when it comes to her conservatorship. While she appreciates what her father has done for her in the past, she feels she's ready to take more control of her finances and healthcare, and it's been an endless struggle. She is excited about turning 39, and she thinks this year will be a healing year for her," they said.

When it comes to her ongoing legal battle with father Jamie Spears over her conservatorship, the source added that she was "staying positive and focusing on keeping a schedule each day" in order to make it through, as that has "always been helpful for her state of mind."