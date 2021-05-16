Seth Rogen Reveals How Beyonce's Bodyguard 'Humiliated' Him When He Tried to Meet Her

✖

Before Seth Rogen and Beyonce both voiced characters for Disney's The Lion King remake in 2019, Rogen missed a chance to meet the music icon. The An American Pickle actor recently recalled an awkward interaction he had with Beyonce's security guard at the Grammys. He was left "humiliated" and didn't even get to meet Beyonce.

"I saw Beyoncé at the Grammys with Gwyneth Paltrow actually and they were together," Rogen told E! News' Daily Pop on May 11. "I charged over. Instinct took over." One of Beyonce's security guards stepped in though, hitting him so hard that he spilled his drink," Rogen said. "I got what I deserved," he joked. "I was humiliated and I didn't get to meet Beyonce."

Beyonce, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Seth Rogen at the 2011 Grammys. (Photo: Getty Images)

Rogen's screwdriver cocktail ruined his suit, so he joked about trying to hide stains with his arms when he presented an award. The incident is recounted in his new memoir, Yearbook, which covers the actor's two decades in Hollywood. "It's not everything," Rogen clarified of his book. "There is more but it's probably more than I should have written."

Rogen's experience in Hollywood is filled with strange run-ins with his fellow celebrities. While promoting Yearbook on The Howard Stern Show, he recalled a bizarre meeting at Tom Cruise's house in 2006, when he and Judd Apatow received an invitation. Instead of talking about possible projects, Cruise started talking about the Chuch of Scientology and its public battles with other groups. Before the discussion got too awkward, Rogen and Apatow found a way to turn the discussion to other topics without offending Cruise. The actor told Stern he was "relieved" to be at Cruise's house with his friend. "Thank god Judd was like, 'Eh, I think we're good. Let's just talk about movies and stuff. If I was there alone, I would be singing a very different tune right now," Rogen recalled.

In an interview with The Sunday Times to promote the book, Rogen said he would no longer work with frequent collaborator James Franco after two women sued Franco for alleged manipulative and inappropriate behavior when they were enrolled at Franco's now-shuttered acting school. Rogen was asked if he thought the allegations were true. "What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that," he replied.