Serena Williams Shows off ‘Yacht Type’ in Sunny Photos

Serena Williams has been living it up on the high seas. The 39-year-old tennis sensation posted a pair of photos to Instagram that showed her enjoying life on a yacht. Although, she clarified in the caption, “I ain’t got no Yacht type.”

In the typically crowded comments section, fans called Williams a “Walking Living Legend,” while fellow tennis pro Nicole Gibbs and model Gigi Hadid also weighed in with their enthusiastic support. While it’s unclear where these photos were taken exactly, she also utilized the photo-sharing platform to show off her family vacation in the Maldives in early November.

Overall, it appears that Williams has been enjoying life since she lost a fierce, 56-minute minute tennis match to Simona Halep at Wimbledon over the summer. It ended after Williams’ final forehand shot ran straight into the net, which gave the win to Halep, the first Romanian player, who was ranked 7th during the match. It was an unexpected victory which caused ripples throughout the tennis world.

Williams’ last grand slam title came in 2017, and last year at Wimbledon she made it to the finals bought lost to Angelique Kerber. She also lost the U.S. Open to Naomi Osaka. However, despite these setbacks, she still ranks as one of the top tennis players in the world.

Off the court, Williams recently spilled the beans about some Royal Family gossip after revealing that Meghan Markle had taken her son, Archie, to the U.S. on a covert trip. This news came about after Markle and husband Prince Henry Charles Albert David took their first “official” trip to the states in September of this year.

When referring to the enormous amount of security involving the royal family, she said Markle was “literally the strongest person I know — and the nicest, sweetest.”

“She flew all the way with a newborn to see me play in New York and flew all the way back that night, and I probably couldn’t have done that. That kind of goes to show you what an amazing person she is. That’s just one of the many things that she does for me. I call her, text her anytime crying, upset. She’s always there and doesn’t matter what she’s going through, she just sets time away, and she’s just so amazing.”