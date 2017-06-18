Serena Williams Shares Pictures of Baby Bump While on French Getaway

Serena Williams’ baby may still have a few months before its arrival but it’s already a world traveller. On Saturday the 35-year-old tennis champion took to Instagram to show off a series of breathtaking photos showcasing her growing bump and the beautiful scenery.

Williams and fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, are enjoying a relaxing babymoon in the French Riviera.

In the photos William’s shared she is seen posing on the steps of Château Eza while wearing a long black dress and a multicolored floral robe — the same one she wore to support sister Venus Williams at the French Open earlier this month, PEOPLE reports.

Ohanian also shared his own photo from the shoot on Instagram, a beautiful shot of him kissing the top of Williams’ head with the caption “perfect weekend.”