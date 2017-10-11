Serena Williams Cradles Baby Alexis in Sweet Snap

Serena Williams shared an adorable clip with her newborn baby, Alexis, on Snapchat Wednesday. Alexis is only six months old.

In the clip, Williams showed off Alexis while wearing what appears to be a nursing bra. “Hey little mama, why are you hiding your face?” Williams says while holding up the phone. The 36-year-old tennis legend also kept the camera rolling while she kissed Alexis on the forehead.

Alexis is Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s first baby. The couple have been engaged since December 2016 and welcomed baby Alexis on September 1. Williams shared the first photo of Alexis on September 13 on her Instagram page.

“Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories,” she wrote.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

In an interview with Vogue in August, Williams said she suspected her first child was a girl. She also revealed that she played in the Australian Open two weeks after she found out she was expecting.

“Alexis thinks we’re having a boy, but I have a strong suspicion that it’s a girl,” she told Vogue. “Two weeks after we found out, I played the Australian Open. I told Alexis it has to be a girl because there I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble. Ride or die. Women are tough that way.”

In that same interview, she made it clear that she plans to return to the court soon. She has no plans to retire.

“It’s hard to figure out what the end of your tennis career should look like,” she told the magazine. “I used to think I’d want to retire when I have kids, but no. I’m definitely coming back. Walking out there and hearing the crowd, it may seem like nothing. But there’s no better feeling in the world.”

Williams has a record 39 Gram Slam titles, including 23 singles titles. She most recently won the 2017 Australian Open in January. She also has four Olympic Gold Medals.