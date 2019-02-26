Selma Blair Opens up About First Public Appearance Since MS Diagnosis: ‘This Was a Streak of Light’

Selma Blair is opening up about the “streak of light” following her first public appearance since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The actress — who revealed in October 2018 that she had been diagnosed with Multiple sclerosis — took to Instagram on Monday with a touching post addressing her appearance at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party on Sunday evening.

For the event, Blair wore a pink, mint green, ice blue, and black dress by Ralph & Russo that she paired with a custom cane to support her movement.

“There are moments that define us. This is one of those indelibly watermarked in my heart,” Blair’s post began.

The 46-year-old went on to thank her “former publicist turned manager, best friend, and fake husband, Troy Nankin,” who had been at her side for the party, which she had first attended “with a not yet famous friend, @jakegyllenhaal.” She also thanked Vanity Fair, who “has always been a champion of mine.”

“This dinner always symbolizes so much,” she continued. “And I kept going because it was always a night in hollywood that was full of hollywood dreams with all the talent present in their glory. I loved to watch. I was invited this year…So this was a streak of light. To say I am here. I am still in an exacerbation so there was some nervousness.”

“I don’t do anything the way I was once able,” the actress wrote. “I will though. I can regain much. Momma’s gotta work. And I will be able to do so much more on my own, but this man. Until that comes … this man and a host of others light the way and hold the moon. @thetexastroya was a hero. Wanting me to shine brightly in a time that can be so challenging. He knew I wanted to be able to stand proudly as the woman I have become and hope to be.”

“To be a part of something so special when my body won’t move clearly yet,” Blair continued. “And then I felt the love from the photographers who have watched me goof around on red carpets since I was in my twenties. I felt the warmth of the bulbs. The strength of my gown. His attentive touch. And still, I hoped my brain could send signals for the remainder of my time there. And I sobbed. And I appreciated every single second. Every surprising tear, he was there. As he has always been. And that is the reason I could. Thank you, Troy. We got me just where I wanted to be. For a night.”

The actress concluded by sharing how she later “pushed my way into a family photo with @dianaross (omg). So much to post but not before this one. True love. Right here. Forever.”