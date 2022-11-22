Selma Blair Details Powerful Bond With Christina Applegate Amid MS Battles

Selma Blair and Christina Applegate have leaned on one another as they've navigated their multiple sclerosis diagnoses. The Cruel Intentions actress opened up about her special friendship with her The Sweetest Thing co-star in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Monday after being there to witness Applegate's special Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony earlier this month.

"Oh gosh, I've known Christina for so many years, we're really close, and I'm just a fan of hers," Blair said of the Dead to Me star. "She is an iconic California girl actress of my generation, and she is it. There has not been one thing that she's done that I haven't been like, 'Nailed it,' and she's nailing just being who she is with this MS."

The actress continued of Applegate's Walk of Fame speech, "She was funny and definitely like her performance was amazing, but to be there. I just wanna witness the greats in my friends' lives, like just quietly back there, and so to know that I was there for something that we dream about when we're little."

Blair has been dealing with her MS diagnosis since 2018, while Applegate announced her diagnosis in August 2021. The Bad Moms star has long been a rock for Blair amid her own struggle with the disease. "Christina still supports me. She's just a strong one," Blair gushed. "She really is. She's such a nurturer. If you need something she's at your house. There have been things that I had been unglued, and she's like, 'I'm outside. Answer the door.' She's just amazing and strong and fun."

"But I'm more like, 'OK, if you need help with canes,' and that stuff, 'cause I'm like, really into all of that, like all the things that help me get around, but she's getting it locked down," she continued. "She has a lot on her plate. It's a lot, but she's as brilliant and beautiful as ever."

During Applegate's heartfelt acceptance speech during her Walk of Fame ceremony, the actress thanked everyone who had been there for her through the ups and downs of her health struggles. "I don't say that I have friends, I have family. These people take care of me. They take care of me every day of my life, and without them, I don't know what I would do," she said.